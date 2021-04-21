FREMONT (CBS SF) – All lanes of Southbound Interstate 880 in Fremont have reopened following an investigation into a fatality Wednesday afternoon.
Fremont Police said that they received a call of a person who either jumped or fell from the Thornton Avenue overpass onto the freeway around 3:44 p.m. Police said officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.
No additional details about the death are immediately available.
Police Activity/Traffic Advisory
— Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) April 22, 2021
Police closed the left two lanes of Southbound 880 near the Thornton Avenue exit as police and the California Highway Patrol investigated, causing a backup into Hayward.
As of 5:35 p.m., all lanes of the freeway were open.MORE NEWS: 2 Alleged Sureño Gang Members Arrested For 2018 San Francisco Murder