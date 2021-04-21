SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With Northern California in the grips of worsening drought conditions as we head into the summer months, here are some tips from state water officials on how to make your home more water efficient.
- Fill bathtub halfway or less — Filling up your bathtub halfway or less can save 12 gallons of water per bath.
- Take 5-minute showers — Keeping showers under 5 minutes can save 12.5 gallons per shower when using a water-efficient showerhead.
- Fixing leaking pipes — Fixing leaks can save 110 gallons of water each month.
- Install high-efficiency toilets — Installing high-efficiency toilets can save 19 gallons per person each day.
- Recycle indoor water to irrigate your garden — Recycling indoor water to use outdoors can cut water use by 30%.
- Wash full loads of clothes and dishes — Washer: saves 15–45 gallons per load. Dishwasher: saves 5–15 gallons per load.
- Turn off water when brushing teeth or shaving — Saves 10 gallons per person per day.