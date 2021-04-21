SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Following what is being called “credible threats of criminal activity,” San Leandro is weighing whether to enact a curfew Wednesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, San Leandro police said the department had received reports of planned looting Wednesday night at the Bayfair Center shopping mall. In a press statement, police said the information was “based on statements made by known actors associated with other recent acts of looting and vandalism.”

Following the news release, the city issued a statement saying a curfew was possible and said it would notify residents through a number of communication platforms if a curfew was enacted.

“Please prepare to shelter-in-place. We will notify residents of a final decision on this fluid situation,” the statement said. “Please call the San Leandro Police Department to report criminal activity. The safety of every resident is our highest priority. The City of San Leandro continues to protect the ability to peacefully protest while also providing safety to all residents.”

San Leandro police said information on the possible curfew Information would be posted to the city’s website and on Nixle, Nextdoor, Facebook, and Twitter.

The city also encouraged residents and businesses to follow police announcements by signing up for Nixle updates at local.nixle.com/city/ca/san-leandro or by texting their zip code to 888777.

Resident were urged to contact police about any suspicious or threatening activity and to not try to prevent a crime. Businesses and property owners should remain vigilant and may want to take steps to safeguard their properties and employees.