SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A bicyclist riding through Baylands Park discovered a dead body there Tuesday, prompting a police investigation.
The bicyclist discovered the corpse in a soft mud embankment along a small creek, just south of the Sunnyvale Materials Recovery and Transfer Station trail, authorities said. The body was slightly submerged in the creek but there were no signs of human activity in the mud surrounding the corpse.
Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner began investigating the incident but have not been able to identify the body due to decomposition.
Police officials said they will provide updates on social media.