EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A roving gang of looters targeted the GameStop and Best Buy stores in Emeryville late Wednesday night, shattering windows, ransacking shelves before fleeing with an unknown amount of merchandise.

Emeryville police told KPIX 5 they had made at least one arrest. They said an unknown number of looters smashed their way into the GameStop store at 3980 Hollis St just after midnight and stole merchandise.

Video of the nearby Best Buy store shows broken front door windows but metal gates installed following looting last year during a night of unrest related to George Floyd’s murder appear to have thwarted the looters efforts overnight.

While Oakland police have not released any information about possible looting in their city, a video shot early Thursday outside the Hitli store at 136 98th Ave. showed open power tools boxes strewn outside the business.

Across the East Bay Wednesday, law enforcement agencies were on high alert after social media chatter indicating there may be looting in the wake of the George Floyd murder trial verdict. On Tuesday, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges related to Floyd’s death.

On Wednesday afternoon, San Leandro police said the department had received reports of planned looting at the Bayfair Center shopping mall.

“The City of San Leandro and the San Leandro Police Department respects the rights of people to peacefully protest, but the information we have is that criminal activity is being planned,” read a statement on the city’s website. “That information is based on statements made by known actors associated with other recent acts of looting and vandalism. Therefore, we are not taking this matter lightly and are preparing for it.”

“Please prepare to shelter-in-place. We will notify residents of a final decision on this fluid situation,” the statement went on to say. “Please call the San Leandro Police Department to report criminal activity. The safety of every resident is our highest priority. The City of San Leandro continues to protect the ability to peacefully protest while also providing safety to all residents.”

Residents were urged to contact police about any suspicious or threatening activity and to not try to prevent a crime, while businesses and property owners were told to remain vigilant and take steps to safeguard properties and employees.

The department brought in additional officers to reinforce patrols and had a heavy presence at the Bayfair Center.