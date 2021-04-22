GILROY (CBS SF) — If you’re traveling around the San Francisco Bay Area Thursday, you might see a cartoon bear walking on the side of the roadway.

He goes by the name Bearsun and has been making the journey on foot from Los Angeles to San Francisco since April 12th. His goal, to raise money for charity and to brighten people’s day.

The man behind the costume is Jessy Larios, who says he wanted to do something different and impactful and bring his character to life. The fun and cheery character was inspired by his dog, Ropa.

“It’s been quite an adventure and I didn’t expect this to happen this way, it was just me walking out of my house with one my goofy ideas.” Larios said during an Instagram live interview with KPIX 5’s Gianna Franco.

Larios also said that he doesn’t really plan out his route, but instead goes with the flow, which has led him to getting lost for three days during this trip.

On Wednesday, he had reached Gilroy.

His 400-plus mile trek has been filled with lots of supporters along the way, including thousands of followers cheering him along on social media.

There’s also no shortage of people stopping to chat with him or grab a quick selfie when they see him on the road. He is also using social media to decide what charity will get the money and will be asking his followers for suggestions. So far he has raised almost $8,000 with his goal being $10,000.

So, what’s next? Another adventure for Bearsun, which he plans to announce Saturday, upon his arrival in San Francisco.