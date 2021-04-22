OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland are seeking the public’s help and offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for a shooting that killed a man who would have been celebrating his 19th birthday Thursday.

Demetrious Roosevelt Fleming was killed by a stray bullet while he was traveling in a vehicle as a passenger along with friends on the evening of April 10, one of three homicides in Oakland on that day alone.

The vehicle was in the area of 68th Ave. and International Blvd. when the shooting occurred. He was driven to the 1400 block of Havenscourt Blvd. where patrol officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else in the car was hurt.

The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $15,000 to anyone providing information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (510) 777-8572.

There were a total of seven homicides that happened in the city that week, part of a spike in deadly violence in Oakland, which is now on pace for a record number of homicides for the year.

There have been 44 homicides in Oakland so far in 2021. In 2020, there were 109 homicides, the most in nearly a decade.