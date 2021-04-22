WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — The Senate voted 94-1 Thursday to approve anti-Asian hate crimes legislation aimed at expanding the federal government’s efforts to address the recent rise in these crimes.
The bill would identify a point person at the Justice Department who would quickly review hate crime incidents and provide more guidance to state and local entities to make it easier to report hate crimes. The legislation would also expand public education campaigns designed to increase awareness and outreach to victims.
Introduced by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and New York Congresswoman Grace Meng, the legislation comes amid an increase in anti-Asian crimes in the past year. The Senate vote took place over a month after a mass shooting that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in the Atlanta area.