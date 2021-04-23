(CBS / AP) — U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots — in line with Europe’s rollout.
Federal health officials uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.
Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said while J&J's vaccine is important for fighting the pandemic, it's also critical that younger women be told about that risk in clear, understandable terms — so they can decide if they'd rather choose an alternate vaccine instead.
The panel voted 10-4 to lift an 11-day pause in use of the J&J shot while adding warnings that women and health workers would see in leaflets at vaccination clinics. The group debated but ultimately steered clear of outright age restrictions.
Following last week's pause, health departments across the Bay Area shelved doses of the Johnson & Johnson shot, but also noted they had considerably fewer doses compared to the other two authorized vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Santa Clara County vaccinated about 60,000 people with Johnson & Johnson before shelving their roughly 13,000 doses. Alameda County shelved nearly 4,000 and Marin County had 1,200. San Francisco, San Mateo and Napa counties each had 500 doses or fewer.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.