DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A man was arrested on drug charges following an investigation by Dublin police and the Alameda County Narcotics Task Force, authorities said Friday.
Dublin police said officers executed a search warrant on the 6400 block of Golden Gate Dr. in Dublin, and at a home in Bay Point. Officers recovered over one pound of cocaine, along with a loaded AR-15 rifle with a 30-round extended magazine, a Glock 37 .45 caliber handgun, a Star 9mm handgun, jewelry, and over $100,000 in cash, police said.
Officers arrested 46-year-old Ricardo Gallardo Sr. during the operation. Gallardo is listed as the owner of Tri-Valley Muffler & Brake at 6437 Golden Gate Dr. in Dublin, according to the Employment Development Department.
Gallardo was booked at Santa Rita Jail for possession of narcotics for sales, police said.
No other details were immediately available.