ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – An independent investigation has been launched into the death of Mario Gonzalez, who died while in the custody of the Alameda Police Department earlier this week.

City officials said Friday that former San Francisco City Attorney Louise Renne has been hired to conduct the investigation. Renne has also served as a former president of the San Francisco Police Commission and was California Deputy Attorney General for 11 years.

The city’s action comes after Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft called for an independent investigation while attending a vigil held in remembrance of Gonzalez on Wednesday night.

“I’m just heart sick to see this young man die. It should’ve never happened,” Ashcraft said at the time.

Two other investigations into Gonzalez’s death are currently being conducted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to the area of 800 Oak Street around 10:45 a.m. Monday on reports of a suspected theft and attempted to detain Gonzalez. Police said there was a struggle and that the man suffered a medical emergency. The 26-year-old from Oakland was taken to a hospital and later died.

Gonzalez’s family disputed police claims at Wednesday’s vigil and called for transparency in the case.

“No medical problems, 26 year old man, healthy man. How the hell do you die?” said Jerry Gonzalez, Mario’s brother.

“We know there was no scuffle because Mario was not a violent person,” he went on to say.

City officials announced Friday that body-worn camera footage of the incident will be released after the three officers who were involved are interviewed by investigators, which they expect would take place next week.

The officers are currently on administrative leave.