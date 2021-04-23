SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect in a brutal stabbing attack and robbery of an Asian man in the city’s Bayview District earlier this month.

The incident happened on April 10 at around 10:30 p.m. on Exeter Street. Officers found the victim, a 53-year-pld Asian man, who had been robbed and was suffering from stab wounds to his head and chest.

Officers provided life-saving measures until medics arrived and the man was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung and other life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim has since been discharged from the hospital.

The victim told investigators he was walking on Exeter St. when a man appeared and demanded his money. The man began to stab the victim who then grabbed onto the attacker. The man continued to stab the victim until a bystander appeared and moved toward them, police said.

The man then grabbed the victim’s backpack and fled in a waiting red four-door vehicle.

Investigators gathered evidence including a knife, witness statements, surveillance video, and human hair from the scene. DNA evidence from the hair found helped lead to the identification of the suspect, police said.

The suspect was identified as Charles Sims, 28, of San Francisco. The police department’s Robbery Detail and Gang Task Force arrested Sims on April 16 at 3rd St. and Quesada Ave.

Sims, who was on probation for a 2018 robbery involving a firearm, was booked on charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and a probation violation. Police did not indicate that the victim’s ethnicity was a motive in the attack.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information about the case was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip anonymously to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.