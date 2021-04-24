LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) — Three people were injured Saturday night in a chain reaction crash on Route 84 near Vallecitos Road on Saturday evening.
Alameda County firefighters said crew were called to the scene at about 8:47 p.m. report of the collision involving six vehicles.
Upon arrival, they discovered several vehicles piled into each other, jammed up against the center divider.
At 8:47 PM, BC3, LPFD E99, E97, CAL FIRE E14 and Falck were dispatched to an expanded traffic collision on Highway 84/Vallecitos Road in rural Livermore. A total of six vehicles were involved including one entrapment and a separate vehicle fire. BC3 upgraded the response (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/bd6ygJX4aC
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) April 25, 2021
A fire burned in one vehicle. In another, an occupant was trapped.
A total of three people were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and two with moderate injuries.
Other agencies responding included the California Highway Patrol, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and Cal Fire.
All four lanes were closed for about one hour.