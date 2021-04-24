COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) — Three people were injured Saturday night in a chain reaction crash on Route 84 near Vallecitos Road on Saturday evening.

Alameda County firefighters said crew were called to the scene at about 8:47 p.m. report of the collision involving six vehicles.

Upon arrival, they discovered several vehicles piled into each other, jammed up against the center divider.

A fire burned in one vehicle. In another, an occupant was trapped.

A total of three people were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and two with moderate injuries.

Other agencies responding included the California Highway Patrol, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and Cal Fire.

All four lanes were closed for about one hour.