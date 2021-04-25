COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Earthquakes, Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake quickly followed by aftershocks measuring 2.8 and 2.7 rattled through the Tahoe Basin Sunday morning and were felt as far way as Carson City.

The 3.7 magnitude quake struck at 8:33 a.m. centered about 4.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point in the middle of Lake Tahoe, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It hit at a depth of 1.2 miles and was followed by a 2.8 magnitude quake two minutes later and a 2.7 magnitude jolt at 8:45 a.m. At least five other smaller aftershocks followed.

There has been no reports of damage or injuries, but Jason Morris tweeted “Yes, good shake in Tahoe Vista.”

David Ewbank said he felt it miles to the west tweeting: “Felt it in pollock pines. Shook the whole house”