SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake quickly followed by aftershocks measuring 2.8 and 2.7 rattled through the Tahoe Basin Sunday morning and were felt as far way as Carson City.

The 3.7 magnitude quake struck at 8:33 a.m. centered about 4.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point in the middle of Lake Tahoe, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It hit at a depth of 1.2 miles and was followed by a 2.8 magnitude quake two minutes later and a 2.7 magnitude jolt at 8:45 a.m. At least five other smaller aftershocks followed.

There has been no reports of damage or injuries, but Jason Morris tweeted “Yes, good shake in Tahoe Vista.”

David Ewbank said he felt it miles to the west tweeting: “Felt it in pollock pines. Shook the whole house”

In Carson City Nv, just had my apartment "float" as a earthquake just rippled through. I say rippled because it felt more like a wave roll under my feet than a shake, but I saw the truck in the parking lot shake a bit as well. 8:34am — Ephesians 6:12 (@Christi22009549) April 25, 2021

Good little earthquake up here in Truckee. — Geoff Belknap (@geoffbelknap) April 25, 2021

Experienced my first big earth quake rn in Tahoe😭so scary — curynn (@curynnlopez) April 25, 2021