SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — One person was dead, a suspect in custody in a late Saturday night stabbing on a San Mateo street, authorities said.

San Mateo police said Carlos Ramirez was being held in county jail for homicide following an incident that took place at 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of Cypress Ave. and N. Bayshore Blvd.

Officers responded to a call reporting a stabbing and upon arrival found a 21-year old male, who had been stabbed in the upper chest.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries.

As the incident rapidly evolved an investigation was launched. Witnesses were located and interviewed. Detectives learned this was an isolated incident between people who knew each other.

They were able to identify Ramirez as the suspect. He was found hiding nearby and safely arrested.

Anyone with information or security footage related to this stabbing is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.