OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — A male victim is in critical condition and a female victim is in stable condition following a shooting Monday afternoon in Oakland, police said.
Dispatchers were told at 3:28 p.m. that both victims had arrived at a hospital following a shooting that appears to have occurred at 102nd Avenue and Plymouth Street, according to police.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.