MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – Health officials in Contra Costa County announced Monday that the 1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose has been administered in the county, months ahead of an original goal of July 4.

Contra Costa Health Services said as of Saturday, 1,010,267 vaccines had been given out. The total includes vaccines administered by CCHS, hospitals, pharmacies and other community healthcare providers.

One other Bay Area county, Santa Clara, reached the 1 million shot mark last week.

“This is absolutely a testament to our community’s ability to come together during a crisis to protect their loved ones and reduce the spread of a dangerous virus,” said Board of Supervisors chair Diane Burgis.

County health officials said about 630,000 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, which amounts to 67.8% of the county’s eligible population. Nearly 430,000 people, or about 46.4%, are fully vaccinated.

Back in January, CCHS Director Anna Roth issued a goal of 1 million vaccines by the 4th of July at a time when supplies were limited. The goal was later revised to Memorial Day when supplies began to rapidly increase.

Contra Costa expanded eligibility of the vaccine to all residents 16 and older on March 30, more than two weeks before the state expanded eligibility to the general public.

The county said health providers currently have the capacity to administer 90,000 doses per week. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting cchealth.org/coronavirus or by calling 833-829-2626. Walk-in clinics are also open and CCHS is also offering a mobile vaccination service for the homebound.