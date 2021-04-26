SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot over the weekend in a San Jose neighborhood, the South Bay city’s 14th homicide of the year, authorities said.
According to San Jose police, officers responded to 88 East San Carlos Street near San Jose State off-campus student housing on a report of a shooting at 11:24 a.m. Saturday.
Arriving officers discovered an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying next of kin.