SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — People in Santa Clara County will be able to get vaccinated without an appointment during a “Drop-In Week” beginning Tuesday, health officials announced.
Anyone 16 years of age or older who lives, works, or attends school in Santa Clara County is eligible for vaccination and most of the County Health System’s vaccination sites will accept drop-ins through Sunday.READ MORE: Increased Bay Area Whale Deaths Come Amid Changing Animal Patterns, Record Ship Traffic
Same day appointments are also available across the county, including at Levi’s Stadium and the Eastridge Mall/Aloha Roller Rink site.
The drop-in availability is subject to subject to supply and capacity limitations, the county said. Health officials were also working to increase evening and weekend availability for appointments and drop-in clinics to ensure ready access for the entire community.
“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” said Santa Clara County COVID-19 Vaccine Officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib in a prepared statement. “Vaccines are absolutely critical to protecting our community, and we won’t rest until every eligible person in our community has the chance to get vaccinated.”
People looking for a drop-in vaccine are encouraged to arrive at least one hour before closing time.
Locations with multiple drop-in days:
Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose
Tuesday 4/27 through Sunday 5/2, 8:30am-4:30pm
County Service Center, 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose
Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 7:30am-4:30pm
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 North White Road, San Jose
Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 8:45am-4pm
Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose
Tuesday 4/27 through Thursday 4/29, 10:30am-4:30pm (Tues/Thurs); 12pm-5pm (Weds)
Gilroy High School, 750 West 10th Street, Gilroy
Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 8:30am-3:30pm
Mountain View Community Center, 201 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View
Tuesday 4/27 through Friday 4/30, 8:30am-5:45pm
Overfelt High School, 1835 Cunningham Avenue, San Jose
Thursday 4/29 through Sunday 5/2, 10am-3pm (Th/Sun); 10am-5pm (Fri/Sat)
Single-day drop-in clinics:
Martial Cottle Park, 391 Chynoweth Street, San Jose (enter on side entrance at Chynoweth Street)
Tuesday 4/27, 10am– 4:30pm
Our Lady of Refuge, 2165 Lucretia Avenue, San Jose
Wednesday 4/28, 10am – 4:00 pm
Milpitas Sports Center, 1325 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas
Wednesday 4/28, 10am – 4pm
ConXion, 749 Story Road, San Jose
Thursday 4/29, 10am-5pm
Tafatolu Congregational Church, 2510 Alvin Avenue, San Jose
Thursday 4/29, 9:30am – 4pm
Saint John Vianney Office Center, 4600 Hyland Avenue, San Jose
Friday 4/30, 10pm – 4pm