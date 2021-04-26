ORINDA (CBS SF) — Authorities in Orinda said Monday they’re looking for a suspect in a series of commercial burglaries over the weekend.

Within hours, three businesses on Moraga Way — Europa Hof Brau, Maya Mexican Grill and Reem’s Steaks — and Loard’s Ice Cream at 230 Brookwood Road were all broken into and burgled.

Orinda Police said that the burglaries occurred Sunday, April 25 between midnight and 2 a.m.

“In each case, the suspect entered the business after breaking the glass front door. The male suspect, who appeared to be the same suspect in all four cases, fled after taking some cash,” said Jimmy Lee, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s director of public affairs.

One of the locations, Reem’s Steaks, only had damage but no money was taken.

“He took the out the drawer, and then this drawer he took it but I didn’t put the money in there,“ said Susie Daniels, owner of Reem’s Steaks. “He has a mask so I could not recognize him.”

There is surveillance video of a hooded burglar trying to steal her cash register, but the burglar only made off with the empty drawers.

“Ha ha ha … stupid, right?” laughed Daniels, although she did notice the burglar on video trying to hide his fingerprints during the break-in.

The owners of Europa Hof Brau had cleaned up all the broken glass by Monday and repaired its broken windows. Loard’s Ice Cream was also back in business by Monday.

Police said that the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Crime Lab processed the scenes for evidence.

Anyone with any information on this incident was asked to contact Sergeant S. Valkanoff of the Orinda Police Department at (925) 253-4217. For any tips, please email: orindatip@cityoforinda.org or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.