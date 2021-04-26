WINDSOR (CBS SF) — Opponents of embattled Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, currently under state and local investigation after six women claimed he sexually assaulted them, announced they have officially launched a campaign to oust him from office.

The group United Residents for Recalling Foppoli Committee said Monday it has filed all the necessary documents needed to begin the process of recalling Foppoli. As an elected official, Foppoli can be forced to step down only by a felony conviction or by a recall vote.

Earlier this month, Foppoli announced he was “stepping back” from an active role as mayor while continuing to insist he was innocent, saying he would hold onto this mayoral position but decrease participation until the investigation into the allegations against him finished.

“There’s still a chance for him to do the right thing and resign,” said Tim Zahner, Chairman of the Recall Foppoli Campaign earlier this month. “But if he doesn’t do that we have a very large coalition of residents who are ready to remove him from office.”

Now that the notice of intent to recall is filed, the committee has 120 days to gather enough signatures from registered voters for it to qualify for the ballot. Organizers would need to collect signatures from at least 20% of Windsor’s 16,879 registered voters to force the recall election

The Recall Foppoli committee said only voters who are registered to vote in the Town of Windsor will be able to sign the official recall petition.