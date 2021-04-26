SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose Police arrested a 40-year-old woman last week in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed a 33-year-old man earlier this month.

Amber Daphnee Chavez, of San Jose, was taken into custody on April 20 on suspicion of homicide, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, police said in a news release.

On April 8, at 4:57 p.m., officers responded to reports of a collision on the 1100 block of South First Street. Officers arrived to find the victim, Ricardo Cendejas of San Jose, with life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died on April 16.

Police said an investigation revealed that the suspect was connected to a carjacking and allegedly used the vehicle as a weapon to intentionally attack the victim. Information about a motive was not released.

The death was the city’s 13th homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Hamblin #3600 or Detective Rak #3994 of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.

