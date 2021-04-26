PACHECO(CBS SF) — A shooter opened fire on a woman driving with her daughter on Highway 4 near Interstate 680, Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Fortunately, the victim was able to transport herself to John Muir Hospital where staff notified the CHP.READ MORE: House Damaged, Motor Home Destroyed In San Jose 2-Alarm Fire
The woman told authorities she was driving westbound on Highway 4 around 11:45 a.m., when a white sedan with two black male adults and another passenger pulled alongside her and tried to get her attention. She said she continued driving and heard several gunshots as the vehicle passed her.READ MORE: 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In Oakland, 1 In Critical Condition
The woman’s car was struck by bullets and the woman’s daughter, described as a juvenile, suffered a minor abrasion to the head from a gunshot.MORE NEWS: Increased Bay Area Whale Deaths Come Amid Changing Animal Patterns, Record Ship Traffic
So far, no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.