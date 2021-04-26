SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A high-speed pursuit reached speeds of over 130 mph early Monday as the suspect raced across the Bay Bridge and was eventually arrested at gunpoint in San Francisco.
The chase and arrest were captured on video cameras aboard a CHP helicopter.
The CHP said the suspect fled from Vallejo police early Monday and began driving westbound on Highway 80 at a high rate of speed.
The suspect raced across the Bay Bridge with CHP officers in pursuit around 2:50 a.m. The driver weaved through westbound traffic at speeds topping 130 mph.
The suspect then exited the freeway at 5th St. and began racing down Harrison St. Took at right on Sixth and after a short chase was cornered at a Recology facility. The suspect was arrested without incident.
The Vallejo Police Department will be investigating this incident.