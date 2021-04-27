ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Alameda police on Tuesday released body-worn camera video showing officers struggling and grappling with Mario Gonzalez in an attempt to handcuff him, and then pinning him on the ground, where he became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, when officers found the suspect in the 800 block of Oak Street and attempted to detain him, an altercation ensued. Officers said there was a struggle to get the man to put his arms behind his back and the man suffered a medical emergency.

However, Gonzalez’s family said Gonzalez was healthy and had no medical conditions and want an independent autopsy before burying him. The family is also demanding an independent investigation into the actions of the three officers involved and into their training, as well as the officers’ names released.

“The police killed my brother in the same manner that they killed George Floyd,” said his brother Jerry Gonzalez at a press conference Tuesday. “There was no reason to detain him, let alone kill him. The APD took a calm situation and made it fatal.”

The video released Tuesday shows two officers approaching Gonzalez at the end of a dead-end street on April 19. They speak with him for about 10 minutes before attempting to put his hands behind his back. He resists for several minutes before officers force him to the ground, where Gonzalez continues to resist officers as they try to force both hands behind his back.

WARNING: Graphic video, viewer discretion advised

On the video, Gonzalez is heard gasping and crying out as officers appear to press their body weight on his back using their arms, elbows and at least one knee.

After several minutes, Gonzalez appears to stop struggling and loses consciousness. Officers then begin to administer life-saving measures before medics arrive to take over.

“It was painful to watch the violence and disregard for his humanity,” said Jerry Gonzalez.

City officials said last week that former San Francisco City Attorney Louise Renne has been hired to conduct an independent investigation into Gonzalez’s death. Renne has also served as a former president of the San Francisco Police Commission and was California Deputy Attorney General for 11 years.

The city’s announced the action after Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft called for an independent investigation while attending a vigil held in remembrance of Gonzalez last week.

Two other investigations will also be conducted by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department and Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

The city said in a statement it was “committed to full transparency and accountability in the aftermath of Mr. Gonzalez’s death.”

The three officers involved incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.