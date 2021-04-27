SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF/BCN) — As Marin County health officials begin winding down operations at two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, they are expanding their mobile clinic program.

The goal, officials said, is to vaccine people in communities where few, or no, vaccination options exist.

As of Monday, Marin County — with a 16 and older population of 209,638 — had administered 169,938 first dose or 81 percent. Of that number, 123,078 have been fully vaccinated. That’s one of the highest totals in the state.

With first dose appointments dropping rapidly, county health officials announced they winding down operations at its two mass vaccination sites in San Rafael. The last day to obtain a first-dose vaccine is Saturday. Both centers will remain open through May 29 to provide second doses.

The county started expanding its mobile operations two months ago in an effort to remove barriers to access, by getting closer to the people who have not yet been vaccinated and by waiving appointment requirements.

New locations are announced each week on Marin County Public Health’s Pop-up Vaccine Locations website at https://coronavirus.marinhhs.org/vaccine/signup#popup.

In addition, Public Health continues to offer home visits to anyone 16 and older who cannot physically leave home to access a vaccine. For more information, call (833) 641-1988.