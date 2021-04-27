SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were dead and at least one other injured when a late Monday night Santa Clara County Sheriff’s vehicle pursuit ended in a horrific collision.

San Jose police tweeted at around 10:30 p.m. that their units where called to assist deputies at the scene of the fatal crash on Lawrence Expressway and Mitty Way.

Video shows at least two vehicles involved in the collision. A white Honda with significant damage in the street and a second vehicle slammed up against a wall.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department said its deputies were attempting a traffic stop when the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

Allen Distour was driving down Lawrence Expressway at the time of the crash.

“It was like a movie,” he told KPIX 5. “It (one of the vehicles) was flipping over and over in the air and then slammed into the wall.”

The condition of a man seen being loaded into an ambulance was unknown. The identities of the two victims was being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation and the busy intersection was shut down overnight.