SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two people were dead and at least one other injured when a late Monday night Santa Clara County Sheriff’s vehicle pursuit ended in a horrific collision.
San Jose police tweeted at around 10:30 p.m. that their units where called to assist deputies at the scene of the fatal crash on Lawrence Expressway and Mitty Way.READ MORE: COVID: Marin County Winding Down Mass Vaccination Sites; 123,078 Local Residents Fully Vaccinated
Video shows at least two vehicles involved in the collision. A white Honda with significant damage in the street and a second vehicle slammed up against a wall.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department said its deputies were attempting a traffic stop when the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?
Allen Distour was driving down Lawrence Expressway at the time of the crash.
“It was like a movie,” he told KPIX 5. “It (one of the vehicles) was flipping over and over in the air and then slammed into the wall.”
The condition of a man seen being loaded into an ambulance was unknown. The identities of the two victims was being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the coroner’s office.MORE NEWS: Former San Jose Middle School Track Coach Arrested On Sex Charges
The crash remains under investigation and the busy intersection was shut down overnight.