OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The East Bay Municipal Utility Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to declare a stage 1 drought for the water district.

EBMUD spokesperson Andrea Pook confirmed to CBS SF that that the entire board was united in the stage 1 drought declaration. The vote was based on projections that water runoff will fall below what is needed to refill EBMUD reservoirs this year.

Staff members from the utility provider presented its 2021 Water Supply Availability and Deficiency Report and recommended the board establish a district-wide voluntary water use reduction of 10 percent.

Pook noted that the voluntary conservation effort would aim for a 10 percent reduction collectively, meaning that some customers can save more and some can save less because they’ve already implemented conservation measures.

Under the stage 1 drought, the district will purchase supplemental water from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Central Valley Project. Most of EBMUD’s water comes from Sierra snowmelt above the Mokelumne River.

The board will also consider tapping Sacramento River water through the Freeport Regional Water Project, which it’s done during previous droughts. The Freeport facility is a joint EBMUD project with the Sacramento County Water Agency.

Pook said EBMUD would set up its water purchase now and prepare the Freeport Regional Water Facility. The board will reassess the situation in late June to make final decision about whether or not they will be purchasing water.

EBMUD will begin informing customers on May 1 about drought conditions and ways to reduce water use through available platforms. The district will also educate and inform about preparing for drought and implementing conservation measure for more efficient use indoors and outdoors.

A man fishes with his dog at the Lafayette Reservoir in Lafayette Jan. 13, 2021. (Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

“This year has been the second driest year on record in our Mokelumne River watershed and the driest year on record in the East Bay,” said Board President Doug Linney in a release issued Tuesday. “Fortunately, we started last year well, and our customers continued saving water in our drought-prone region. However, we must take initial actions now to ensure we don’t face harder choices next year.”

Since the last drought, East Bay residents and businesses have continued conserving water, using 13% less water in 2020 compared to water use in 2013, at the beginning of the last drought.

“Many customers are already conserving, and we ask them to keep it up. We know there’s room for more conservation from many others. It can be accomplished with simple changes – and EBMUD is here to help,” said Linney.

EBMUD relies on snowmelt and runoff from the Sierra Nevada for most of its supply. As of April 26, the amount of snow and rain in the Mokelumne River watershed, 90 miles from the East Bay, is 54 percent of average and EBMUD reservoirs are 69 percent full.

The amount of expected runoff from this year’s rain and snow is approximately 260,000 acre-feet, well below the average of 745,000 acre-feet. While in

non-drought years, EBMUD’s average end-of-September storage is about 600,000 acre-feet, EBMUD is projecting total system storage to be less than 500,000 acre-feet this year.

