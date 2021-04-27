BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old Berkeley woman has been arrested after a confrontation with a delivery truck driver ended with allegations of a hate crime, authorities said.
Berkeley police said the incident took place around 7:54 p.m. on April 18th in the area of Delaware Street and McGee Avenue.READ MORE: CDC Eases COVID-19 Outdoor Mask Wearing Restrictions For The Fully Vaccinated
Investigators said the driver — identified as Julie Walrand — and her boyfriend thought they saw a package delivery truck going too fast. They followed the truck and confronted the driver during a stop on the 1700 block of Delaware Street.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?
During the altercation, Walrand allegedly used force to prevent the package delivery person from leaving and used hateful language disparaging of people of color.
Walrand was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery, using offensive words and willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics.MORE NEWS: Santa Clara County Vehicle Pursuit Ends In Horrific Crash; 2 Dead, At Least 1 Injured
The Berkeley Police Department recognizes and places a high priority on the rights of all individuals guaranteed under state and federal law. The commission of a hate crime is a serious offense, which will not be tolerated in the City of Berkeley.