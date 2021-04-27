YOLO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A missing man from Sonoma County was found in a remote area of Yolo County near a burned-out car, authorities said Tuesday.
The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched on April 24th to an area on Yolo County near the intersection of Road 36 and Road 106 about ten miles south of Interstate 80.
At the location, deputies found a disoriented elderly man who had been located in a field by farmworkers. A completely burned-out vehicle was found nearby and it was later learned the vehicle was driven to the area by the man after getting lost.
The man was reported missing in Sonoma County two days prior, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said. On April 22, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said Ronald Creighton, 73, was reported missing that night. Creighton is from Sonoma County but was last seen in Napa County.
Creighton was driving a 2021 white Hyundai Accent, which appears to be the car that was burned. It was not known how the vehicle fire started, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said. No one was hurt and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Creighton had been found safe.
“We want to thank the community members for the assist in reuniting the man with his worried family,” said the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.
