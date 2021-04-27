SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person and a dog were rescued from a cliff in San Francisco, police said Tuesday.
The cliff rescue happened at Fort Funston in the southwestern edge of the city.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted at 10:37 a.m. that a dog was being rescued from a location a quarter of the way down a cliff. Minutes later, the department tweeted that an adult was also being rescued.
Shortly after 11 a.m., the fire department tweeted that both the adult and the dog were rescued with no injuries.
No other information was immediately available.