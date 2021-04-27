DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police activity on I-280 near Eastmore Avenue in Daly City briefly shut down all southbound lanes Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

At around 5:40 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the police department activity on the freeway at the Eastmore Avenue exit. All lanes are closed and all traffic is being diverted off at Highway 1.

Police Department Activity on Southbound I-280 near Eastmore Ave in Daly City. All Lanes Closed. Traffic is Being Diverted Off at CA-1. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 28, 2021

Traffic was backed up almost to Ocean Avenue on southbound I-280.

CHP told KPIX that the closure was caused by person inside a stalled car who didn’t want to get out of the vehicle, requiring the traffic shutdown. As of about 6:10 p.m., the incident was cleared.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Southbound I-280 near Eastmore Ave in Daly City. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 28, 2021

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.