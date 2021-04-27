SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A former coach and teacher at San Jose’s Sierramont Middle School has been arrested on sex with a minor charges, authorities said.

San Jose police said Ronald Gardner was being held in the Santa Clara County jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor age 14 and two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor age 15.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Gardner was a track and field/soccer coach and as a science teacher at Sierramont Middle School.

Investigators said that on February 2, a male victim reported to El Dorado County Sherriff’s Office that

he was molested by his teacher while attending Sierramont Middle School from 2002 to 2005. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office immediately referred the investigation to the San Jose Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, detectives also learned of a possible second victim. The victim also disclosed being molested by Gardner during the same time span.

On April 15, Gardner was arrested in San Jose.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents involving Gardner are urged

to contact Detective Zanotto #3657 of the San Jose PD’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379 or at 3657@sanjoseca.gov.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line (408)947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below.