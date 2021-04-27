SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of carjacking and killing a man by using a vehicle as a weapon, San Jose police said Monday.

Amber Chavez, 40, of San Jose, was arrested April 20, on suspicion of killing 33-year-old San Jose man Ricardo Cendejas.

Officers at 4:57 p.m., April 8, responded to the 1100 block of S. First Street after someone reported a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived to find Cendejas suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and died April 16, police said.

A preliminary investigation shows that Chavez was in some way involved in a carjacking and she attacked Cendejas with the vehicle, according to police.

Chavez was also arrested on suspicion of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. The slaying is the 13th homicide this year in San Jose, according to police.

Anyone with information about the killing can call Detective Sgt. Hamblin or Detective Rak of the Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.

People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

