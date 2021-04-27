LIVERMORE (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol received a report Monday afternoon of a possible dead person in Arroyo Las Positas, a creek on state property near Livermore, a CHP spokesman said.
Officers responded at 2:26 p.m. to the report of the female body found just south of Interstate Highway 580 and near North Livermore Avenue, CHP spokesman Officer Tyler Hahn said.READ MORE: COVID: San Francisco Announces Plans For Outdoor High School Graduation Ceremonies
Firefighters from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department determined the person was dead.READ MORE: Attorney: Amber Frey Will Testify If Scott Peterson Is Retried; 'The Truth Is The Truth'
CHP officers are investigating. Foul play does not appear to have played a role, Hahn said.MORE NEWS: San Francisco Police Seek Help In Fatal Richmond District Hit-and-Run
The name of the victim was not available Tuesday morning from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.