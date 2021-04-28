ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A man was killed and another man was detained in a shooting that stemmed from an apparent landlord-tenant dispute in Antioch on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Garrow Drive around 10:50 a.m. following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old man outside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Officers detained a 50-year-old man at the scene armed with a gun. He was being questioned as a person of interest as of Wednesday afternoon.
Police said preliminary information revealed the shooting took place during a dispute between a tenant and landlord, but did not give any additional details. The victim's name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Detective Gragg at 925-778-2441 or the department’s non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. Tips can also be texted to 274637 with the keyword “ANTIOCH”.