WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — Jobs. Infrastructure. Police reform. Gun control. Ending cancer. President Joe Biden delivered a hopeful message to America in his first address before a joint session of Congress as he touted his recovery plans and even more ambitious proposals.
“It’s good to be back,” the former senator told his former colleagues, although the eerily quiet House Chamber had an audience of just 200, compared to the normally boisterous 1,600 who usually attend this address – COVID-19 forced the smaller guest list.
Mr. Biden pushed forward with the message that “In America, we always get up” though “100 days ago, America was on fire.” He highlighted the vaccination rate; the American Recovery Plan, the nearly $2 trillion stimulus plan; his infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, and his latest bold proposal, the American Families Plan.