SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — San Francisco city officials on Wednesday unveiled $5.2 million worth of new renovations completed at George Christopher Playground in the city’s Diamond Heights neighborhood.

The playground features swings, a whirl, a garden, a playhouse and steppingstones, while the entire 6.8-acre park also received upgrades such as new landscaping, lighting, drainage and an irrigation system.

In addition, a clubhouse at the park that houses the Noe Valley Nursery School also received two newly reconfigured restrooms; with one transformed into one single-user restroom while a second was converted into a gender-neutral, multi-user restroom.

During a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday morning, Mayor London Breed stressed the importance of playgrounds and parks for residents.

“Safe, engaging playgrounds and accessible parks are essential for the health of our children and our communities,” she said. “We’re investing in our children, families and seniors by updating neighborhood gems like George Christopher Playground so they can continue to shine.”

San Francisco Department of Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said, “George Christopher Park has been called the best kept secret in San Francisco, but it’s long been a neighborhood favorite for its spectacular views and trails that connect to Glen Canyon. Now, its playground is among the most innovative and fun in San Francisco.”

In addition to the upgrades, the project also includes the renovation of two original sculptures that were part of the original park’s design, Saddle Slide by sculptor Jim Miller-Melberg and Pleasure Dome by sculptor David Aaron. Both pieces were included in the park’s original 1971 design.

A third sculpture added to the renovation project is a replica of a different piece by Miller-Melberg, called Playwall.

The renovation project, which broke ground in late 2019, was funded from the 2012 voter-approved Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Bond. Additional funding was provided through the Rec and Park Department’s deferred maintenance and Open Space funds, city officials said.