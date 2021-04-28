SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shooting late Tuesday night in San Francisco’s Mission District left a victim with serious injuries, police said.
Witnesses reported the shooting in the area of 20th and Mission streets at about 11:15 p.m., according to a police report.READ MORE: American Catholic Bishops Looking To Punish Biden, Other Politicians For Supporting Abortion
Officers arrived to find a shooting victim on the ground. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, the report said.READ MORE: Tiburon Stolen Vehicle Suspect Arrested In SoCal After Claiming To Have Been Kidnapped
The suspect or suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived.
The victim was described as a Hispanic male, 26 years old. There was no suspect information available.MORE NEWS: Former Uber Driver Gets 46 Years To Life For Raping, Stealing From Passengers In Central California