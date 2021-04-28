DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Authorities in Dublin on Wednesday announced the arrest of two suspects in the fatal late November shooting of Mark Alexander, Jr., better known to his fans as rising Bay Area rapper Lil Yase.

Police said an extensive investigation into the November 28, 2020 shooting that killed Alexander identified 28-year-old Angel Butler and 28-year-old Jovante Williams as the primary suspects in Alexander’s murder.

Subsequent warrants were obtained for their arrests. On Tuesday, Dublin police officers located Butler and Williams on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway and took them both into custody without incident. They were later booked into Santa Rita Jail on murder charges.

Yesterday, DPS arrested 28yo Angel Butler and 28yo Jovante Williams in connection to the homicide of Mark Alexander AKA: Lil Yase which occurred on Nov 28, 2020 on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway in Dublin. Great work by all. Thoughts and prayers to the Alexander family. pic.twitter.com/dGfmL716Cv — Dublin Police (@DublinCAPolice) April 28, 2021

Early Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 at about 1 a.m., Dublin police responded to Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton after a report of a subject who had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later transported via ambulance to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Alexander — who was initially identified as Alexander Mark Antonyyo, Jr. after the fatal incident — was shot in a neighborhood near the East Dublin BART Station, authorities said.

Lil Yase’s label — Highway 420 Productions — took to Instagram last November to announce his death to his fans.

“We appreciate all the love and support,” the label posted. “Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y’all.”

Police said further investigation revealed a crime scene on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway in Dublin. The scene was processed by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and Dublin police detectives, but no suspects were located at that time. Further investigation led to Butler and Williams, who were arrested on the same block on Tuesday.

Police said Alexander’s immediate family has been notified of the arrests and that they expressed their extreme gratitude to authorities for finding and arresting those responsible for the death of Alexander.