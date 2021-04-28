FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday accused a Vacaville man of starting the Markley Fire that killed two people to cover up an alleged homicide.
Vacaville resident Victor Serrentino was arrested back in September after the body of a missing woman was found in Stebbins Cold Canyon. He has been in police custody ever since.
On Wednesday, the Solano County Sheriff’s Department said Serrentino is to blame for the Markley Fire that happened in the summer of 2020. The Markley Fire was one of several wildfires that made up the devastating LNU complex.