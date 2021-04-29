BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Berkeley Police arrested two men Sunday night during an unsuccessful catalytic converter theft, officers said.
The two men, a 42-year-old Pinole man and a 38-year-old Martinez man, abandoned the attempted theft about 9:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of San Pablo Avenue, after they realized they had been spotted by a resident. They started to drive away when officers stopped their vehicle, police said.
A search of the suspects' vehicle turned up multiple saws, wrenches, drills and pry tools, police said.
A check confirmed that the vehicle targeted for the theft had its catalytic converter partially cut off, police said.
The men were booked for attempted grand theft, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.
