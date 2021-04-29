PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of a sizable vegetation fire burning near homes along Kirker Pass Road in Pittsburg Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Contra Costa Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire shortly at about 4:18 p.m., saying the “significant vegetation fire” was burning near the intersection of Kirker Pass Road and Nortonville Road.READ MORE: San Quentin Death Row Inmate Charles Crawford Dies; Murdered Teen Girl, Man In Fremont In 1996
Con Fire responding to significant vegetation fire along Kirker Pass Rd in the area of Nortonville Rd., Pittsburg. Fire burning near homes south of Buchanan Rd, firefighters are working to protect structures. Please avoid area to allow first responders unimpeded access. #kirkeric pic.twitter.com/WOr6lu5NZL
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 29, 2021
The fire was threatening homes south of Buchanan Road, with crews working to protect that area.READ MORE: 9th Circuit Court Tells EPA To Make Final Decision On Chlorpyrifos Pesticide After 14 Year Battle
About 15 minutes later, CoCo Fire said that forward progress of the fire had been stopped, but that crews were continuing to work to put it out.
MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: CoCo County Opens New Vaccination Clinic In Concord
Incident Commander reports forward progress stopped on fire on Kirker Pass south of Buchanan, Pittsburg, though firefighters continue to work to extinguish this early season wildfire, a potent reminder that now is the time to abate weeds and create defensible space. #kirkeric
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) April 29, 2021
Contra Costa Fire asks that people avoid the area.