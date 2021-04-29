COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of a sizable vegetation fire burning near homes along Kirker Pass Road in Pittsburg Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Contra Costa Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire shortly at about 4:18 p.m., saying the “significant vegetation fire” was burning near the intersection of Kirker Pass Road and Nortonville Road.

The fire was threatening homes south of Buchanan Road, with crews working to protect that area.

About 15 minutes later, CoCo Fire said that forward progress of the fire had been stopped, but that crews were continuing to work to put it out.

Contra Costa Fire asks that people avoid the area.