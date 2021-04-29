SAN CARLOS (CBS SF/BCN) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 34-year-old man Wednesday night as he attempted to burglarize a San Carlos warehouse while the owner watched the crime on a live video feed.
San Mateo Sheriff's deputies arrested Jesus Delrio after finding him inside Junk King Peninsula at 1007 Bransten Road in San Carlos. The deputies were responding to an 8:35 p.m. call from the business owner, after he had watched a live feed from a surveillance camera inside the warehouse and saw the suspect rummaging through parked company vehicles and other property.
When deputies arrived and surrounded the warehouse, Delrio surrendered himself and was later identified as the suspect in the surveillance video.
Deputies arrested Delrio on suspicion of several crimes, including commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident was encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
