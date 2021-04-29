SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sunnyvale served a search warrant and arrested a man who worked as a camp counselor on suspicion of child pornography possession Wednesday.

According to the city’s Department of Public Safety, officers searched the home of 21-year-old Pedro Rivera-Garcia around 7 a.m. Three laptops and a cellphone were seized.

Authorities said one of the laptops contained 700 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children and that the suspect’s cellphone also contained similar videos.

The suspect confessed to possessing the videos and described how he obtained, downloaded and saved the videos, according to detectives.

He also said that he worked as a counselor at a youth camp for diabetic children in the Santa Cruz Mountains between 2018 and 2019, but denied engaging in sexual behavior with children at the camp.

It was not immediately known when Rivera-Garcia would appear in court.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7100.