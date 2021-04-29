SAN JOSE (BCN) – Damion Ruffin, a 20-year-old San Jose man, was the victim of a Saturday shooting at a student housing complex near San Jose State University, the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office said Thursday.

Around 11:40 a.m., San Jose police responded to a shooting reported at The Grad, located on 88 E. San Carlos St.

A few hours after police arrived to the scene, Ruffin was reported dead, officers said. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to the county medical examiner’s office.

The 19-story high rise was closed for hours after the shooting.

On Monday, San Jose State University released a statement saying that Ruffin was not a student at the university and that they do not own the building. The university did note that the campus community was “saddened” by the Saturday shooting.

Ruffin’s death marks the city’s 14th homicide of 2021, police said.

San Jose police did not release any additional information regarding the shooting.

Ruffin’s family in Mississippi is holding a service to honor his life on May 8. More information can be found at https://www.tributearchive.com/obituaries/20925225/Damion-Jeremiah-Ruffin.

