SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A former member of the California National Guard pleaded guilty to possessing and uploading child pornography while he was an active duty member deployed overseas.
Jaziz Jesahias Cea, 23, pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography and receipt of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert announced.
In May of 2018, Cea uploaded child porn videos showing prepubescent girls being abused by adult males to his YouTube channel, according to court documents. Cea also separately used his Skype account to receive videos depicting prepubescent girls being sexually exploited, to share links to such material, and to communicate with others about his interest in sexually exploiting children, documents said.
Cea, formerly of Galt, Sacramento County, was a member of the California National Guard serving on active duty with the U.S. Army in Qatar between September 2017 and July 2018. He was discharged from the National Guard in July 2020 under other than honorable conditions, according to a press release.
Cea was scheduled to be sentenced on July 22. He faces a mandatory five-year prison sentence and up to a maximum 20 years on each count, along with a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.