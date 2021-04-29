SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Single-day general admission and VIP tickets for this year’s edition of Outside Lands went quickly Thursday, selling out in a matter of hours according to the popular music festival’s website.

Organizers of the festival announced the daily lineups on Tuesday for this year’s event, which is being held in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park over Halloween weekend. Last year’s festival was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and was eventually rescheduled for October 29-31, 2021.

Another Planet, the company behind the festival, already revealed this year’s performers when they announced the delay last year. At 10 a.m. Thursday, concertgoers were able to choose which day to attend when single-day tickets were made available for purchase.

By 11:30 a.m., all single-day general admission tickets were sold out according to the festival website. As of 1 p.m., VIP single-day passes were also sold out.

The only tickets currently available though the festival website are the high-end “Golden Gate Club” passes that cost nearly $1,800 for a single day and just under $4,000 for a three-day pass.

As it stands Thursday, the Strokes and Tyler the Creator headline on Oct. 29, Lizzo and Vampire Weekend expect to top the bill on Oct. 30, and Tame Impala and J Balvin will close out the festival on Halloween.

Tickets that were bought for the original August 2021 dates will be honored. People seeking refunds must request them by April 17, organizers said. Additional information and tickets are available at the Outside Lands website.