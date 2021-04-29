SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose last Wednesday night, police said.
The collision happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Curtner Ave. in South San Jose.
Northbound Monterey Highway was partially closed from Curtner Ave. as police investigated and processed the scene.
All lanes were reopened by 3:45 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
It was San Jose’s 15th traffic fatality this year.