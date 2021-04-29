COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting downtown in the area of 6th and Market that has reportedly left one person dead.

San Francisco police have not released any details regarding the incident, but an investigations commander confirmed that officers were working a shooting near that intersection. Traffic is being impacted in the area.

The SFMTA confirmed that police activity was impacting Muni lines on Market Street.

According to several media reports, at least three people were shot in the incident that happened shortly before 5 p.m.

One person was reportedly dead and the other two people injured in the shooting suffered from non life-threatening injuries.

A Twitter video posted by the Oakland Photo Vault account showed the street blocked off at Turk and Mission.

This is a breaking story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.