SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting downtown in the area of 6th and Market that has reportedly left one person dead.
San Francisco police have not released any details regarding the incident, but an investigations commander confirmed that officers were working a shooting near that intersection. Traffic is being impacted in the area.
#sfpd working a shooting at 6th/Market, anyone that saw anything remain at scene to talk to officers/investigators. Traffic will be impacted in area. No additional info will be released at this time. pic.twitter.com/IyAQzZPSwA
— R. Vaswani (@sfvas) April 30, 2021
The SFMTA confirmed that police activity was impacting Muni lines on Market Street.
ATTN: #SFPD activity at Market and 5th blocking OB Market Street #SFMuni svc. OB coaches will reroute via 5th to Mission to 7th back to Market.
— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) April 30, 2021
According to several media reports, at least three people were shot in the incident that happened shortly before 5 p.m.
One person was reportedly dead and the other two people injured in the shooting suffered from non life-threatening injuries.
A Twitter video posted by the Oakland Photo Vault account showed the street blocked off at Turk and Mission.

The Sounds Of #Sanfrancisco: Shooting aftermath just now in downtown SF at Turk and Mission. https://t.co/oyzYNzZJ2q pic.twitter.com/1nsQD4H2c0
— Oakland Photo Vault (@BlackKangoPhoto) April 30, 2021
This is a breaking story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.